Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.