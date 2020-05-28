[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
We knew we were going to miss you, Sharon Bulova. We just didn’t know we were going to miss you so much, so soon.
Bulova departed as chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, succeeded by Jeff McKay. And while it is unfair to try and extrapolate the ultimate impact of McKay based on just a few months – with a public-health crisis thrown in for good measure – we will say that the early signs are not overly promising.
Bulova could be counted on for common-sense leadership, both in Fairfax and (by dint of the county’s large size) the region as a whole. Most important, from our perspective, she seemed to never take anything at face value, particularly if it was conventional wisdom.
She asked probing questions, eschewed doctrinaire positions, dressed down those she felt were regurgitating talking points and weighed the opportunity cost – “if we do X, we might not be able to do Y” – when putting together policies and budgets.
McKay, who got to the top of the ladder the traditional way in Fairfax (having first served as a district supervisor), thus far strikes us as someone of a less independent disposition. We can’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but in the public arena he seems too willing to toe the company line of county staff and regional leaders rather than emerging as someone who leads the largest jurisdiction around, and acts accordingly.
Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington area needs someone at the top of the political food chain who casts a wary eye on government overreach and recognizes that the public health of the region is inextricably linked to its economic health.
The entire region needs someone who will rise to the occasion, ask the tough questions, buck convention when appropriate and tell it like it is, rather than hide behind staff, statistics and sanctimonious pronouncements.
Through the years, we have watched Fairfax board chairs Jack Herrity, Audrey Moore, Tom Davis, Kate Hanley, Gerald Connolly and Bulova. Each had strengths and weaknesses, most had to deal with a variety of crises during their tenure, and as we said at the top, it is hard (and would be harsh) to compare McKay so soon.
That said, the new board chair wasn’t exactly dragged kicking and screaming to the position he is in; he willingly sought and accepted it.
And for the good of us all in the county and in the region, we sincerely hope that, sooner rather than later, he rises to meet the moment.
