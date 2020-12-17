[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Last week’s front page carried a comprehensive article on the proposal by the leadership of the McLean Citizens Association to have the organization study the idea of whether McLean (currently an unincorporated part of Fairfax County) should become an independent city.
It’s intriguing, although we tend to agree with Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), quoted in the article as predicting that, in the end, any study will conclude that the costs of attaining city status outweigh the benefits.
Probably. But it never hurts to take a look, especially since it’ll be done on the time and (if there are any costs involved) the dime of MCA, rather than taxpayers.
One suggestion, however. The study also ought to mull the possibility of splitting the difference and having McLean join Vienna, Herndon and Clifton as towns within Fairfax County.
