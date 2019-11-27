[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld earns a lot of dollars. But sometimes, either he or his subordinates are not showing much sense.
That’s the feeling we got last week, as the transit agency first floated, then backed away from, a plan to rename one of the new Silver Line stations (currently dubbed Innovation Center) after an unnamed major global company – in exchange for some cash or other considerations, of course.
On its face, the idea is not entirely without merit. We may not like the idea of selling infrastructure projects (or at least their names) to the highest bidder, but if the deal was right, we could go along with it. Metro certainly needs the cash, although whether it would be well-used or squandered is a 50/50 question.
The problem is that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials didn’t seem to have run this idea by Fairfax County officials, who reacted somewhat harshly and forced the Metro leadership into a hasty retreat.
Fairfax’s apparent objections are not just about protecting their own turf (although there is some of that). They like the current name, believing it will help attract businesses to cluster around the Center for Innovative Technology in Herndon.
Regardless of the merits – reasonable people can disagree – the fact that Metro’s staff blundered in not getting buy-in up front from Fairfax’s leadership seems an unforced error on their part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.