[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County’s new-for-2020 commonwealth’s attorney, Steve Descano, apparently has figured out it’s harder to run the prosecutor’s office efficiently than he thought. As Gomer Pyle used to put it: Sur-prise, sur-prise, sur-prise!
Last week, Descano he went to the Board of Supervisors and pushed for significantly higher office funding even though the county budget is under siege due to the COVID pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
This is what happens when ideologues ascend to serious government posts. Unlike, say, in Congress – a haven for loons, to be sure, but a place where the damage that can be done by any individual member is relatively slight – a public prosecutor who can’t get his or her act together poses a real problem for the citizenry.
(We might also wonder aloud why a prosecutor who won office by promising not to prosecute so many people is in need of so much cash to make that happen. But we digress.)
Anyway, we hear that supervisors, in private, were even less pleased with the attempted cash grab than they responded in public.
It’s just too bad they can’t tell Descano to take his request to his benefactor, George Soros, whose money helped oust a veteran commonwealth’s attorney who, by most appearances, knew what he was doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.