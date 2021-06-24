[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In a rational world, when the Arlington County Board earlier this month convened in person for the first time in 15 months, County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti would have made a statement vis-à-vis masks that went something like this:
All of us up here on the dais have been fully vaccinated, and we feel comfortable going mask-free. For those of you in the audience who have been fully vaccinated and also feel comfortable maskless, that’s fine, and if you would prefer to wear a mask, that’s fine, too. For those of you not yet fully vaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask for the safety of yourself and others.
See how simple?
But that wasn’t what people got told. Basically what the audience was told was:
We reeeeeeeeeallllllly don’t want you in this room if you are not wearing masks, vaccinated or not. We can’t actually arrest you or throw you out, but we reeeeeeeeeallllllly want you masked up. Got it? Good.
It seemed somewhere between the “out of an abundance of caution” type of rambling and the “the rules are for thee but not for we” style of leadership that we’ve seen so much of from those at the national (Nancy Pelosi) and other-state (pick your governor: California, Illinois, Michigan ...) levels. With some virtue-signaling throw in for good measure.
(Don’t blame de Ferranti; he surely was simply enunciating what had been run through a gauntlet of lawyers, PR people and English-to-woke translators to make sure nobody would be offended.)
It’s all so nonsensical; if County Board members can be sitting within arm’s length of one another while going commando, mask-wise at least, certainly the few people in the County Board audience (spaced much farther apart than board members) could be doing the same.
As for checking health status, either the county government can ask for people’s vaccination cards coming in; can do the tried-and-true boop-on-the-forehead temperature check; or go with the honor system. The rest of the country seems to be managing with those.
But Northern Virginia, as has been proved time and again during the past 15 months, is not like the rest of the country. No, no sirree!
