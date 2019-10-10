[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Back in the day, aspiring reporters were taught to cast a wary eye on everything that came their way, no matter how seemingly indisputable and irrefutable. “If you mother says she loves you – check it out,” went one such admonition.
Such caution would have done Northern Virginia (media and others) a whole lot of good over the past two weeks, specifically regarding one incident.
As everyone pretty much now knows, an 11-year-old girl and her relatives came forward with the tale that she had been held down, assaulted and had her hair cut by three boys at the private, church-affiliated school they all attended in Springfield.
As if that weren’t inflammatory enough, there was also the nugget – extraneous to everyone but those with a political axe to grind, who amplified it – that the wife of Vice President Mike Pence worked at the school.
A reasonable person might have applied a sense of skepticism to the initial story. It certainly was possible, but plausible? Red flags were there.
Yet the social-media outrage machine went wild, with self-restraint and decency out the window. The actual media, while slightly more restrained, approached the issue with a ready-fire-aim approach so common these days.
As it turned out, the story proved to be fabricated. The 11-year-old acknowledged she had made it up, and to their credit, the family apologized for the damage they had caused not just within their own school environment, but on the broader stage where actual egregious behavior often is met by skepticism for the very reason that accusations sometimes are conjured out of fertile imaginations.
What about those who used the initial tale as a battering ram to score points or simply bellow in the anonymous ether of social media? They are unlikely to ever apologize or even look in the rear-view mirror. They will simply careen to the next news story that incenses them, and pile on more vitriol.
It should be a cautionary tale for us all: Stop, think and evaluate the facts before going from zero to 60 on the outage-o-meter. Sifting fact from fiction, and applying a healthy skepticism to any purported event, is the responsible thing to do.
So why do so few do it?
