[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Last week, we promised a decision on the 53rd House of Delegates race between incumbent Democrat Marcus Simon and Republican challenger Sarah White, who has picked up more traction than usual for a Republican in the local area.
We’ve looked more carefully at their positions (and in Simon’s case, his performance in office). While we tilt philosophically toward White, we have reservations about each, so we’ve decided to sit this one out and see what the voters decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.