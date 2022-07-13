As part of its Liberty Amendments Month festivities, Vienna officials on July 2 hosted the town’s first naturalization ceremony, welcoming new American citizens as they took the Oath of Allegiance.
What a refreshing change of pace to see the joy on their faces. Compare it to the bleatings of coddled celebrities badmouthing the U.S. at every turn.
(Bette Midler, what happened to you? You used to be so much fun!)
Welcome aboard, new fellow citizens. We’ve certainly got our challenges as a nation, but you came here for opportunity and it still exists. Make the most of it.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.