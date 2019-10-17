[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Time will tell whether the tenure of Northern Virginia Community College’s incoming president will be successful or not. But, in at least one regard, we believe there are some positive signals.
Anne Kress, who has been tapped to succeed the relatively short-tenured Scott Ralls, has worked her way up the educational ladder, beginning in the 1980s as an adjunct professor of English at a Florida community college, then moving on to various full-time posts both in teaching and educational management. She has been president of Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y., for a decade.
We appreciate the fact that Kress has seen the community-college world from all angles. Those who have risen up the ladder often have more empathy and understanding of the vital role everyone, from academics and those who support them, plays in providing a solid educational outcome for students. That’s vital, because Northern Virginia relies on NVCC in a host of ways. It is an important, if sometimes under-heralded, part of the commonwealth’s educational fabric.
Kress starts at the beginning of the new year. We should all take the time to bid her welcome.
