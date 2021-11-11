[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In the week before the election, when most political savants had divined the way the wind was blowing, the Democratic endorsee for Arlington School Board – Mary Kadera – thought it a good idea to send out a social-media post comparing Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to the leader of Virginia’s old segregationist Democrats, U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr.
It was a stunningly tone-deaf move that did nothing the help the Democratic cause but did lead many to conclude that Kadera, who began her run for School Board a year ago proclaiming she was an independent thinker who would put students first, already had been co-opted into the Democratic establishment.
Going all-in for Terry McAuliffe, whose campaign cratered in part because he was so breathtakingly out of touch with the public’s views on education, by sending out patently ridiculous messaging against Youngkin, who is set to be Virginia’s next governor, is not simply two lapses of judgment in one by Kadera, but also served as a remarkably foolish way to introduce herself to her new constituents.
Having endorsed her some weeks before, hoping Kadera would be a voice of reform on a School Board that is saddled with ideological group-think that seldom puts students first, we too are saddened by this turn of events. Live and learn, live and learn ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.