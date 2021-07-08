[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With the COVID crisis momentarily in abeyance until elected officials and the media need to ratchet up the hysteria one more time, some things are getting back to normal(ish) – including elected officials returning to the dais after months in “Brady Bunch”-style squares in Zoom meetings.
And yet, when it comes to elected officials, you can give ’em an inch and they’ll want to take a mile.
That was on display last month when some members of the Vienna Town Council – a group not usually in our crosshairs – in discussing their General Assembly priorities for 2022, voiced support for the ability to conduct the town’s business from the security of their basements. Some of them appear to like the idea of having the legislature provide more flexibility for them to “go virtual” whenever they see fit.
To use a phrase we may have picked up at the sheepherders’ convention, that’s a baaaaa-aaaaa-aaaaa-aaaad idea.
It’s one thing if local leaders want to give residents an online option to participate in meetings, coupled with in-person opportunities. We’re fine with that and even welcome it. The more the merrier.
But if local leaders expect they’ll be able to “phone it in” from their home, the beach, wherever, that’s another matter. They need to be up on the dais, in public view, doing the public’s business. If they can’t do that, another line of work should be in their future.
As everyone knows, we’re (cough) not unreasonable. So maybe, for a body that meets 12 times a year, there could be one or two times when any individual member could participate remotely, with an explanation provided to the body’s chair in writing concerning the absence. For those bodies that meet more frequently, maybe a third time would be fair
. But otherwise, local leaders knew what they were signing up for, pre-pandemic, and now that we’re on the road to post-pandemic, let’s get back to normal business.
