[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As one of its parting gifts on the way out the door, members of the outgoing Fairfax County School Board have approved a new policy that allows students to claim excused absences for engaging in the somewhat nebulous concept of civic activism.
Fine, whatever. We keep falling behind other nations in STEM and other subjects and political leaders seem not to care; what’s another day out of class?
Interestingly, the new policy takes effect Jan. 27, the start of the new grading period. After that date, Fairfax’s pubescent protesters can get their activism on without fear of an unexcused absence on their record.
We use the word “interestingly” because the start of the new free-range protesting policy comes just after the Jan. 24 “March for Life,” which will bring a huge crowd (including, one presumes, Fairfax students who hold a pro-life position) to Washington.
One might argue the timing is purely coincidental. Those who have been around the block a while know there are never, ever coincidences in politics. Ever, ever, ever.
We take no position on this page on the issue of abortion or the politics surrounding it. But the timing of this new FCPS policy seems aimed at disenfranchising one segment of the student body, and that’s wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.