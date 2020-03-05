[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The political/pundit class has been beside itself at the prospect of Bernie Sanders as the Democratic president nominee. The fear is that a Sanders debacle in November would resonate down the ballot, wiping out Democrats running for everything from U.S. Senate to dog catcher.
The hysteria may be misplaced:
• First, never underestimate the possibility that Sanders, should he garner the nomination, might harness the cranky mood of the nation (and the desire of everyone under 40 for “free stuff” that the candidate promises) and ride it to victory. Look what happened in 2016.
• On the other hand, if Sanders becomes the nominee and crashes and burns on the pyre of progressive politics, most of those down-ballot need not necessarily panic. The last times the party truly self-immolated in its presidential selection – George McGovern in 1972 and Walter Mondale in 1984 – the electoral bloodbath didn’t extend too far down the political food chain. (Most dog-catchers survived unscathed across the land ...)
But even if those past scenarios play out, there are some seats that will be impregnable. Among them, despite recent news articles navel-gazing about the matter, is that of U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th).
Critics will say that the freshman hasn’t had an original thought during her tenure, merely voting the way instructed by the Democratic leadership.
But with a “D” next to her name in November, Wexton would guaranteed re-election in the 10th even if Republicans find a firebrand candidate who could raise the money to take her on. And looking at the field, that’s just not the case at the moment.
We’ve said in the past that the true story of the 10th District is not that Wexton wrested it away from Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018, but that Comstock held on for a couple of election cycles even after the district was transformed, with Democrats in the inner core overpowering Republican voters on its fringes.
Wexton may indeed be among the weaker links in the congressional chain, but unlike some of the downstate Democrats who squeaked into office two years back, she’s unlikely to find herself in a political pickle even if the party’s presidential nominee bombs with the electorate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.