[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Back a couple of weeks ago, when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan went reeling headlong into the “we’re from the government and we’re going to quarantine you” school of battling COVID-19, a Washington Post columnist with time on his hands took Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to task for not being as, mmmm, proactive.
(That was kind of entertaining – a columnist with, so far as can be ascertained, no specific abilities other than typing on a keyboard, questioning the of public-health decisions of an actual physician, which Northam is.)
We remain in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the peak still sometime in the hopefully near future. So there is a chance for Northam to lose our confidence. But, for now, we’re going to give the governor credit for his handling of the situation.
On several occasions in the past 18 months, we’ve used the phrase “politically flat-footed” to describe Northam. This time, however, he seems to be doing a decent job balancing health concerns with the raw fact that, if too draconian a treatment is prescribed to address the health component of this crisis, the commonwealth’s economy will collapse, public confidence will collapse, and things will end up worse than they might otherwise have been.
Even late March’s “stay-at-home” order seemed measured, once you looked at the nuances. And while we can question the length – it runs until June 10 – we figure that it’s better to set it that far into the future, then begin scaling back if circumstances warrant, than setting it to expire earlier only to have to extend it once or multiple times.
So far, so good, when it comes to Virginia’s response. The key now is to figure out, as best possible, when Virginians might see the peak of the virus outbreak. Then we can start planning for the post-virus environment we will find ourselves in. Such a world certainly is going to have its challenges, but at least will be better than millions sentenced to home-confinement, as now is the case.
