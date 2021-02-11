[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As they say in the citrus-growing fields of central Florida: When you’ve got ’em by the grapefruits, their hearts and minds will follow.
Perhaps to distract from his vaccine-rollout fiasco, Gov.-Dr. (or is it “Dr.-Gov.”) Northam last week whipped together a halfhearted plan to get those Virginia students who have been languishing in the equivalent of purgatory for 11 months now back into their classrooms.
(Downstate, schools have been in operation in various forms since the start of the current school year in September. We must have missed the coverage of thousands of deaths that resulted. Wait: There were none? Oh ....)
The timing of Northam’s announcement is, to say the least, interesting, coming as it does after a week in which Virginia Republicans, including a number who aim to succeed him in the Governor’s Mansion next January, launched a broadside against both teacher unions and their toadies in elected office who are keeping classrooms closed despite incontrovertible evidence that the damage being done to students by lockdown far outweighs any potential health risk of returning to class.
We’re guessing the good doctor, who despite being somewhat politically hapless has a instinct for political survival against all odds, recognized that the GOP punches were landing on Democratic chins. One would be shocked – shocked! – to think his decisions might be guided by the polling data, but whatever the cause, he is finally coming along for the ride.
The ball’s now in the court of, among others, the school boards in Northern Virginia, which have been led around by the noses (or appendages further south) by toothless teacher unions that for some bizarre reason have been permitted veto power over school-reopening plans.
We’ll see how the languid local leadership responds, but one thing is for sure – if we don’t get the kids’ [behinds] back in classes soon, what’s the point of doing it at all for the current school year?
After all, it’ll take a couple of weeks to get the situation sorted out, and many school districts, if you can believe this, are still planning spring breaks (a break from what, exactly?). Almost no learning is accomplished once May rolls around, and then they’re out the door in June.
So let’s either get the ball rolling now or forget about it for the current school year.
And if it’s the latter that transpires, we hope that the silent majority of Virginia voters who have suffered through the outrages perpetrated on them by school leaders for the past year will be in a mood to deliver political comeuppance come November.
Clearly the governor thinks that’s a possibility, or he wouldn’t have come out of his bunker to address the issue at all.
