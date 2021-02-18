Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix for the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.