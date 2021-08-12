[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A newly formed right-leaning activist group made some news in an otherwise slow (in the local area) news week by announcing plans to attempt to recall the commonwealth’s attorneys in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
The group alleges that the threesome – Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Steve Descano and Buta Biberaj – found their way into office by misleading the public about their left-wing agendas, and that their soft-on-criminals approach is a threat to the region.
(We’re not sure if they tossed “equity” and “public health” into their statement announcing the recall effort, but if not, they should have – every political press release these days should carry those ephemeral phrases. But we digress . . .)
People, people, people. This is not California. We do not remove elected officials on a whim. And we say that being no fans of the threesome of Soros-funded lefties who finagled their way into office in 2019. We’ve suspected from the start that they view criminals as the real victims and actual victims as mere annoyances . . . and so far none of the three has given us cause to deviate from that position.
But they won, and if you didn’t realize what their agenda would be at the time, it only means you weren’t paying attention. Because they were pretty specific about what they planned to do once in office.
The way to deal with this troika is at the ballot box in 2023. Perhaps by then the political winds, which already are shifting back (a little) to sanity from the craziness of 2020 will have returned to common sense. We’ll see.
Dehghani-Tafti’s entreaties to leftist candidates to take on her more centrist political adversaries have come to naught, while Descano and Biberaj expended political capital in an effort to ensure the survival of far-far-far-left Del. Ibraheem Samirah in the June 8 Democratic primary, only to see Samirah be one of those knocked off by Northern Virginia Democratic voters tired of the puerility of non-mainstream ideologues out of touch with reality and common sense.
If you’ve lived long enough in Northern Virginia and been attuned to politics, you’ve seen this before. No leftist prosecutor has yet managed to stick around long, before the voters wise up and rectify their past actions.
But a recall before the end of their terms? Not the way to get them out.
(1) comment
So citizens are using the only legal recourse currently available in the Commonwealth? And the SG's Newsies agree that electing far-left candidates was a big mistake? Why then perennially support the political party that puts far-left candidates on the ballot and has been in control of inside-the-beltway governments for decades to the extent Democratic Party press releases are published as news with editorial comments and non-D candidates are perennially ignored or disparaged? Journalism? What Journalism? What is "Journalism".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.