[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It has not bubbled up to the surface, but our travels throughout Arlington in recent weeks have revealed some discontent with the county government’s relatively hush-hush decision to impose what we would describe as a “free-range” policy on county-government bathrooms and locker rooms, welcoming anyone to use any they feel like.
A good amount of that grumbling is coming from people we’d describe as Democratic in their leanings – not a good sign for an all-Democratic County Board.
What was most telling about adoption of the anything-goes bathroom policy was not that it was enacted, but that the County Board and county government did little to publicize it. There was no press release extolling the government’s “progressive” stance, which almost always follows when such left-leaning actions transpire.
In fact, when we checked in with a county-government staff leader the day after the matter was discussed in a County Board meeting, she hadn’t even heard of it.
Maybe the new bathroom policy is a good idea, maybe not. But it is quite telling that Arlington officials kept discussion of the matter on the down-low before it was enacted, and did not offer public hosannas when it was.
Guess they were anticipating that not everybody would consider it as marvelous a decision as they did.
