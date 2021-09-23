[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Like J. Edgar Hoover with U.S. presidents back in the day, we at the Sun Gazette have watched members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors come and go for decades. Some impressed us, others did not.
Time to state it plainly: Some of the current crop decidedly do not.
It’s not so much their politics, even though they continue to veer away from nuts-and-bolts governance and seek to turn Fairfax into a, sigh, citadel of “woke”ness.
Far worse? Their personalities.
Arrogant, obnoxious, self-aggrandizing, self-satisfied and condescending are all character traits you want to see in editorial-writers (we plead guilty, your honor!), but not for elected officials who have forgotten they work for the public, not the other way around.
How bad has it gotten with some of the current supervisors? So much so that on an issue where we don’t have much of an objection – imposing a small fee on single-use plastic bags – several of them managed to alienate even those (like us) who were either on their side or agnostic on the issue.
Those supervisors were unable to contain a palpable sense of disgust when residents raised objections. The lack of self-awareness and self-control is troubling.
It isn’t all of them who behave that way, of course. Not even most. But let’s name names: The biggest offenders appear to be Board Chairman Jeff McKay (D) and Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock).
McKay as board chair has the responsibility, whether he desires it or not, of setting a tone of civility and open-mindedness that one hopes would percolate down to the district supervisors. Yet while McKay seems to have essentially the same worldview (or perhaps regionview) as his predecessor, Sharon Bulova, he exhibits little of her grace, dignity and common sense.
Perhaps McKay sees a route to political advancement – his salivating for higher office is almost palpable – by channeling his inner Gerald Connolly, a previous chair of the Board of Supervisors whose sometimes obnoxious persona got him sent to Congress by county voters who figured then he’d be somebody else’s problem there.
(We actually kind of like the mustachioed Rep. Connolly, despite his occasional inflated sense of self. Imagine what we’d say if we didn’t like him ...)
Whether a divine being exists is something for those at a higher pay grade to discern. But we’re reasonably sure karma exists, and if McKay, Walkinshaw and several colleagues keep lording it over the community they ostensibly serve, they will have do deal with its sting. Which can be far harsher than any editorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.