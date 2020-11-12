[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention that various school districts across Northern Virginia are backing away from their previously announced reopening plans.
Arlington’s superintendent, whose testicular fortitude, or lack thereof, in terms of leadership on this issue appears to be right up there with the superintendent in Fairfax County (the district from whence he came), has decided to “pause” (interesting word) his proposal, which will mean the only youth getting back to class will be a small component of special-needs students.
(And c’mon, we were not born yesterday. We know why that cohort is getting back in class – because their parents, rightly in our view, would be suing the hell out of the school system for complete dereliction of duty and violation of a host of state and federal laws if this online-only stuff were permitted to continue. And they’d be winning those lawsuits, too.)
But anyway, it’s no surprise that Arlington is bailing (er, pausing) on reopening, as that district was the first over the summer to drop plans for in-person schools in the first place. That could be the new school-system motto: “World-Class Regional Leadership ... Albeit Headed in the Wrong Direction.” At $20,000 per kid, no less.
Those with steel-trap minds might recall that, back in July when Arlington Public Schools first talked of online learning to start the 2020-21 school year, we predicted that if the school system did not open in-person in September, it would stay shuttered up throughout the school year. That is looking more and more prescient, isn’t it?
Given school leaders’ ability to manipulate data to make any outcome possible, who is to say closings couldn’t last longer? If one year is plausible, why not two or three?
As a not-completely-unrelated aside, an editorial-page shout out to all the employees of Giant, Safeway, Harris-Teeter and the other supermarkets serving local residents.
They’re among the real “essential workers” out there – if they’d spent the past eight months trying to hide from getting back to work, we’d all have starved to death.
