Get those tiny violins out – we’re holding the world’s smallest “pity party” today!
On a front page of The Washington Post last week was an above-the-fold story down the left that, at least based on a scan of the headline, seemed to bemoan the fact that school-board members across the fruited plain were leaving the jobs (some appointed, many elected) because of those cranky parents who now show up and complain – you know, like PO’d voters are wont to do when pushed too far.
Now, so everyone is clear, nobody should be countenancing violence or threats of violence against elected officials. But as was shown by the National School Boards Association’s quick disavowal of its infamous letter to federal officials (disavowed after it had served its purpose, perhaps, but disavowed nonetheless), there have been precious few such incidents nationally. You could count them on one hand and still have a couple of digits left over.
With that caveat out of the way, frankly, it seems like school-board members who have gone “woke” – a phrase that quickly is wearing out its welcome even among those on the left who brought it to life – are not happy that anyone is questioning them. And when the going gets tough, the not-so tough get going ... right for the exits.
It was, after all, these particular school-board members who started the fight, not the parents. And now that parents are awakened (the antithesis of “woke”), the lefties can’t take the heat of having to defend their policies. Hardly profiles in courage. Good day and good riddance.
In Arlington County, the one School Board member whose seat was up this year – not exactly a raging wokester but certainly drinking from the cup of progressivism – bailed rather than face the voters in a re-election bid. In Loudoun County, ground zero in the school culture wars, an incumbent from the left resigned early after she couldn’t take it anymore.
And one presumes in Fairfax County, where elections are still two years away, incumbents will be watched ever more carefully by residents who want explanations as to why their elected officials are focused on just about everything except attaining educational excellence for all students.
For too long, school leaders – elected and staff – have been ruling their own fiefdoms with no responsible oversight. That oversight has now arrived. That’s a good thing.
As for those School Board members who can’t handle watchful eyes looking over their shoulders? That’s their problem, not the community’s.
