Information came over the e-mail transom last week from the Northern Virginia (née Fairfax County) Chamber of Commerce, that to attend its events in the future, one will have to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
One guesses this will become the norm among some groups, and despite our support for vaccination to beat the virus, we’ve got some concerns with it.
It’d be one thing if, while registering for an event, one is asked to tick a box affirming that one has been vaccinated. That’s a little intrusive, but there are some hills to die on, some not, and from our viewpoint, it is not necessarily an unreasonable request.
However, some of us are going to start drawing lines in the sand if organizations expect you to whip out your vaccination card and present it in order to gain entry. (“We need to see your papers” seems very East Germany-esque, circa 1969, doesn’t it?)
One does feel sorry for businesses, organizations, government entities, etc., as they all seem to be in no-win situations “with all the uncertainty about the virus and the vaccines” (to borrow the line Joe Namath uses to try and sell old people supplemental health insurance on obscure cable-TV channels). Everyone has a unique threshold of going along to get along, whether the rules be sane or ridiculous.
What happens now that we’re told we’re going to need a booster shot? Will people who’ve gotten the vaccine but not the booster be excluded from access to events? What if it turns out one type of vaccine is a lot less effective than others; will people have challenges getting into events if they’ve received the less-effective one? How about vaccinations for the flu and other diseases; is that next on the must-provide-proof list? What about those with legitimate medical reasons for not getting vaccinated; are they going to be discriminated against for something out of their control?
It’s all a slippery slope with no good answers. And if we believed in our hearts that it was all going to end once we reached “herd immunity” (and why aren’t we there yet, public-health officials?), we’d be more accepting of playing along with some of the less-sensical rules in the anticipation that it’ll be over soon.
“Over soon,” however, seems a remote possibility.
