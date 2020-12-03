[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Statistics can be used to prove anything, so let’s take a crack at data reported by Arlington school leaders earlier this month, reporting the preferences of families when it comes to attending classes at least partially in person, or doing so completely “virtually.”
In a survey of families representing more than 13,500 students – elementary-schoolers; those in special-education classes and career-and-technical programs; those defined as economically disadvantaged; and a few other groups – a total of 58 percent of all respondents opted for in-person education, 42 percent for all-virtual.
Yes, that represents a shift toward virtual learning when compared to similar surveys conducted over the summer, but virtual-only still represents a minority viewpoint, amazing given the 24/7 barrage of almost terroristic health-scare news coverage that is impossible to avoid.
(One also has to presume that the percentage preferring in-person instruction would be higher than 58 percent if the families that already had departed the school system, decamping for private and parochial schools that do offer it, were factored into the mix.)
And yet, with the exception of allowing a very small cohort of the student body back, Arlington Public Schools and its new and thus far seemingly baffled superintendent Francisco Durán seem disinclined to take concrete steps toward giving families the option of in-person learning.
In fact, were we the betting kind, we’d wager that school officials are desperate to get the “virtual” option over the 50-percent mark by hook or by crook in the next survey of families, if only to justify their own lack of initiative – and also justify throwing in the towel on the entire school year. Given the wild-eyed public-health reportage of recent weeks, they may be able to get close; hysteria leads people to make irrational decisions, after all.
The fledgling superintendent, who to borrow from George W. Bush appears to considers himself the “decider-in-chief,” says he’s following the science.
Negative to that. Durán is toeing the company line, following the dictates of a vocal group of teachers who have been throwing up massive resistance to any return to the classroom, and he also is criticizing parents and others who dare call out said educators for thinking they are better than the increasing number of us resuming our professional lives under real-world conditions, like it or not.
It’s become a sorry spectacle, as we predicted over the summer it would. Parents with the means have options to escape; those with less have no choice but to follow the dictates of a school system that appears hopelessly adrift.
