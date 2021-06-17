[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With the June 8 Democratic primary now receding into the history books, it’s worth taking a look back to see if there were any surprises.
Were there? Generally, not so much:
• Governor’s race? This one was over before it began, despite all the background noise it generated. The fact that Terry McAuliffe, a political chameleon who will be whatever he needs to be at any given time (that is not a criticism), rolled up a big margin of victory suggests that Virginia Democratic voters are not completely entranced by the increasingly whackadoodle-ish hard-left policies being espoused by virtually all those running against him.
• Attorney general? The fact that it was closer than some expected was a reflection that incumbent Mark Herring has no strong base and isn’t universally beloved, but a win is a win is a win. The fact he is a two-term incumbent makes him the odds-on favorite in November, but do not rule out Republican challenger Jason Miyares.
• A couple of quixotic challenges to Democratic incumbents (Alfonso Lopez of Arlington and Kathleen Murphy of McLean among them) fizzled out. The challengers in those races seemed to give up about halfway through.
• Del. Mark Levine’s surreal decision to run for two positions at once (lieutenant governor and re-election to his House of Delegates seat) ended in defeat both times. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker defeated Levine in the 45th District and will move on to the general election.
• In some outside-our-coverage-area portions of Northern Virginia, voters ousted two incumbents (Ibraheem Samirah and Lee Carter) who frankly were so far left they had proved embarrassments to most of their Democratic colleagues. Like Levine, Carter thought it might be a good plan to run simultaneously for statewide office and his current seat, but also like Levine, ended up losing both. The lesson to future candidates aiming to run for two offices at the same time? In the immortal words of Sheriff Buford T. Justice: “Oh, you can think about it. But dooooooooon’t do it.”
• In Arlington, the largely comatose County Board race ended up where it always was going to, with incumbent Takis Karantonis winning a healthy, if not overpowering, victory against challenger Chanda Choun, who now has gone 0-for-3 in races for the Democratic nomination for the post and who needs to come up with some new outlet for his creative energies.
Add it up, and it was a good night for Democrats, one that will make efforts by Republicans to claw back to power at the state level in November more challenging.
Anyway, can we all now go to sleep, politically-speaking, for a month or so before we start thinking about Nov. 2? Everyone needs a breather.
