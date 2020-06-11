[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The phrase jumping the shark originated in the 1970s with “Happy Days.” The writers, apparently having run out of ideas, conceived a plot line where Fonzie (the glorious Henry Winkler) literally jumped his motorcycle over a tank filled with sharks.
The episode made little sense, and thus the phrase “jumping the shark” – translation: “having descended into absurdity” – made its way into the national lexicon.
The three-month lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic officially jumped the shark this past weekend, as throngs of people descended on cities across the nation, including the District of Columbia, to make their voices heard on an array of issues – some related to the death of George Floyd, some peripheral to it, and some people coming out to re-live the 1960s or to be part of a group activity after months of isolation.
We are supportive of people’s exercising their First Amendment rights, although we wonder if the reception given the weekend gatherings by local leaders and the news media would have been quite as orgasmic had it been thousands of Trump supporters out on the streets.
(Perhaps those on the left who break the social-distancing mandates are less likely than those on the right to transmit a virus to others? A novel, though somewhat dubious, theory of epidemiology.)
Our local and state politicians, who have suckled on the teat of sanctimoniousness for three months now, find themselves in a bind. They either accept that it’s (past) time to open up (thus giving up all the power they have held since March), or they acknowledge their double standard in touting the protests – hypocrisy that, according to their own past pronouncements, put not just the health of individuals, but the health of the entire region, at some risk.
Somehow, however, we expect they will excuse away the potential negative health implications of the recent large gatherings. To them, no doubt, the ends justify the means.
Well, maybe yes, maybe no. But recent events certainly represent a case of one side of the political spectrum saying to everyone else, “do as we say, not as we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.