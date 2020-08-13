[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Given the turnout (“virtually”) of the public at a recent County Board meeting just to object to the advertisement of a public hearing in September, you can expect something of a battle-royale when board members next month actually consider a measure to restrict gun possession on county-government property.
Opponents of the idea turned out in force during the July 22 hearing, but many have been around the track long enough to know that the fix had been in since the Democratic-controlled General Assembly gave localities gun-regulation powers earlier this year, and that an ordinance is going to be adopted.
One speaker at the hearing brought up the question, “What problem is it we are trying to solve?” He probably didn’t know – and we wonder if any/many of the County Board members knew – that was a question asked with regularity by former County Board member Al Eisenberg. Unless and until staff or proponents of items on the agenda could answer it to Eisenberg’s satisfaction, he declined to sign on to support any particular item under consideration.
Let us start by saying we have no problems with a number of pieces of the legislation. The county government’s plan to prohibit guns – except those carried by duly authorized law-enforcement personnel – within government buildings does not strike us as overzealous. We’re fine with that.
We’re even not necessarily aghast at the proposal to prohibit guns in outdoor park settings. It’s an arguable proposition, but not one to reflexively oppose.
Our concerns have to do with a number of other pieces of the puzzle. Two in particular:
• A proposal that even those who have gone through the rigorous, court-approved process of obtaining concealed-carry permits would be lumped into all the restrictions. There is no problem to “solve” there; it’s overreach.
• Second, the idea that the county government can or should ban gun possession during community events sponsored by others is an overreach of regulatory powers. If the organizers of these events want to ban weapons, that’s fine; it should not be within the authority of the county government to mandate it as part of the permitting process.
Of the five County Board members, it seems as if Matt de Ferranti and Katie Cristol are skeptical of the proposal. Hopefully they can be counted on to help craft a more limited ordinance, one living up to the aforementioned Eisenberg Doctrine. There are problems an ordinance could solve, but not if it is over-broad and rammed down the throats of the community simply because County Board members now have the power to do so.
We’ll see what September brings.
• • •
