Political partisans across Virginia probably woke up on Nov. 3 up with hangovers (albeit for different reasons, depending on whether one was a Republican or a Democrat). But for the typical Virginian, leaving aside the politics, good times appear to be on the horizon.
As a Sun Gazette editorial a couple of weeks ago opined, the best possible outcome of the now concluded election would have been a division of power between the two parties. And the electorate provided it: The three statewide positions went to the GOP; both the House of Delegates and state Senate (that latter body not being on the ballot this year) will be narrowly divided, the former in Republican hands, the latter held by Democrats.
Having been around long enough to remember eras gone by when there previously was divided government in the Old Dominion, we welcome its return. Once Republican score-settling and Democratic petulance over the outcome subsides, the two parties hopefully will come together in Richmond and work out common-sense measures, rather than peddling the extreme legislation each side has emanated when their side had unfettered control.
For Democrats, this election proved a reminder that you ignore rural areas at your peril, that you can’t take the outer suburbs for granted, and getting too far out in front of your constituents, policy-wise, can be deadly. Republicans, meanwhile, need to keep in mind that your success is fragile and can disappear in a heartbeat given the evolving political composition of the commonwealth.
Play smart, both of you, and let’s move things forward for all 8 million Virginians.
