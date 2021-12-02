[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to
Whether deserved or not, Republicans keep getting more wind at their backs as the party moves toward 2022 with the goal of reclaiming Congress and effectively ending the presidency of Joe Biden (or whoever is occupying the post when and if the Republican majority arrives).
Leaving aside Biden and his administration’s own self-inflicted wounds, which clearly had an impact, one of the greatest boosts to GOP fortunes, as was shown in the recent Virginia election, has been the outrage – and it’s real, not ginned-up phoniness – over public education.
But an even bigger issue is lurking in the wings, waiting to be exploited by Republicans. It’s the behavior of left-leaning prosecutors and the impact of their criminal-as-victim mentality that could further sink Democrats, even Democratic politicians who do not hold similar views.
The tales are beginning to pile up at the local, state and national levels of people who undisputably ought to be behind bars, but have been let out in this new era of, ahem, “criminal-justice reform” that is really not much more than a regurgitation of the lunacy that was imposed upon the public in the 1970s and 1980s before the situation became so untenable that sanity needed to be restored.
The pendulum will swing back eventually, but in the meantime, let’s just hope none of us end up becoming victims of those continually loosed on society by this bizarre revolving-door approach to criminal justice.
