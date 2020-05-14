[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As we move from the panic stage of the pandemic to the measured-response stage, here are two things Northern Virginia localities can do to instill public confidence that they are working with the best interests of their communities at heart, rather than working a cross purposes.
First of all, let’s get the parks reopened ASAP.
We’ve never quite figured out why they were unilaterally closed in the first place – the playgrounds, sure, the basketball courts, yes, but the parks themselves? Seemed an overreaction. But hey, that’s just us.
Second, let’s start confirming dates for in-person high-school graduations. Some local governments already are ahead of the game – Prince William did so last week– and others need to follow.
Yes, they will be delayed (August seems to be the time frame), and they probably will have to be held outside on the high-school football fields rather than some highfalutin’ locale. Some of the grads will have moved on and not be able to attend. That’s all OK – just find a way to make it work and announce the details. Doing so will give members of the Class of 2020 something to feel good about right now. They deserve it.
(Memo to school districts; If you want to have some form of “virtual” ceremonies in June, that is fine, but they need to be in addition to, rather than in place of, actual in-person ceremonies planned for later, assuming public-health conditions permit.)
There are many important steps on the road to recovery. These are two relatively easy ones that should be near the front of the line for implementation.
