One need not be a cynic – although it helps – to understand why Gov. Northam is attempting to use, on his way almost out the door, the legislative-amendment process to bring some legal doobie to the Old Dominion.
Northam wants to speed up the decriminalization of marijuana, apparently under that nebulous catch-all of “equity,” so it occurs this year rather than, as the legislature proposed, down the road.
Let’s think for a second. Why the rush? Oh, right: Because while it seems somewhat unlikely from this vantage point, it’s a possibility that Democrats could suffer a November wipeout in statewide and legislative offices in Virginia, leaving Republicans ruling the roost. Northam et al are placing a bet that if they can get legalized ganja in place, the GOP wouldn’t dare undo it. They may be right.
Anybody with half a brain and the ability to use it, and we know that’s perhaps asking a good deal from the folks in Richmond, knows that the minute marijuana is decriminalized, the law of unintended consequences will take over. It’s not going to be all sunshine and lollipops.
And if you think it’s going to stop with the green herb, don’t bet on it. A combination of far-left Democrats and libertarians will be on the march. There will be a push to decriminalize everything, and heck, probably a similar push to have the state sell it, as long has been the case with alcohol. Sound far-fetched? Just wait: We are right more than we are wrong on this page.
It’s all just another sign of societal, mmmm, evolution. And the governor – who remains unsure whether he was the guy in blackface, the guy in the Klan robe or none of the above – will be traveling the “woke highway” all the way to whatever off-ramp he arrives at next January.
