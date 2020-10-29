[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Give Vienna Police Chief James Morris credit for identifying some of the problems with legislation (approved or proposed) that has come out of Richmond relating to policing “reforms.” And yes, that word is in quotes for a reason.
At a recent legislative roundtable with members of the Vienna Town Council, Morris alluded to a number of potentially problematical areas:
• He is opposed to potential changes for “qualified immunity” for police officers, which for generations has protected officers who make split-second decisions while in the field from facing personal liability for those actions.
• He also is opposed to efforts making assaults on law enforcement misdemeanors instead of (as they currently are in Virginia) felonies, and is against providing subpoena power to civilian-review panels.
Morris has spent his lifetime in local policing, and we suspect his views – untainted by political bias veering left or right – are mirrored by most in the profession.
The problem for all of them, and others who value common-sense police reforms, is that there are a large number of legislators in Richmond who (and we’ll do this slowly so there is no mistaking our point) simply ... do ... not ... care ... what ... you ... think.
These are people who see police as the problem, not the solution. These are the people who see criminals as victims. These are the people who believe there should be little to no ramifications for violating the law. These are the people who believe that justice should not be blind, rather than tailored to fit the demographics of any situation.
These, in sum, are the people who currently are making state law. And with no legislative elections until next November, they will have a full year to re-engineer the commonwealth’s approach to law enforcement in any way they sit fit, consequences be damned.
We have been saying so for months: If you are in the public-safety field, we can only wish you the best, because too many elected leaders – and sometimes even those who lead public-safety agencies – will not provide the backing to the rank-and-file that is so vital.
Chief Morris, and others like him, are right to be concerned about laws and policies emanating from elected officials. But we’ll say it again: They ... simply ... do ... not ... care ... what ... you ... think. Do not delude yourselves into believing/hoping/wishing otherwise.
To paraphrase a slogan once found on bumper stickers: If you aren’t outraged, you simply haven’t been paying attention.
