A version of this piece first ran in late May, but in the tried and true editorial-page policy of “the floggings will continue until morale improves,” we repeat it (with some updated wordsmithing) so the message continues to sink in.
It’s been some time now since public-health leadership at the federal and state levels declared masks, at least for those of us fully vaccinated, to be an unnecessary appendage. Like tonsils, appendix or an extraneous nipple.
Yet, we’re still seeing a lot of people, no doubt many of them fully protected through inoculations, masked up as they wander the interiors of stores and other venues that welcome the vaccinated in mask-free.
Why are so many among us snubbing “the science”? Isn’t it the thing so many have insisted over 18 months that we all must follow (at least when it suits their narrative)?
We can think of four possibilities:
• Unenlightened. Hard as it may be to believe, there may be some people – albeit a presumably small and ever-shrinking total – who didn’t get the memo about the vaccine’s effectiveness. On the other hand, it’s hard to blame those still confused, as public-health practitioners (from the, ahem, sainted Dr. Fauci on down) still can’t get their muddled messaging straightened out and seem hell-bent on continuing to polarize, polemicize and politicize the situation. Power – and, in Fauci’s case, celebrity status – is never given up without a fight, now is it?
• Fearful. Perhaps some are still nervous that the vaccines won’t work, or will falter against variants. That’s not unreasonable, but so far, so good in terms of effectiveness.
• Susceptible to peer pressure. Some people are simply cowed by those in this fourth group:
• Virtue-signalers. Too many people in our area have grown accustomed over the past year to using masks as a passive-aggressive prop in proclaiming their moral and political self-righteousness. They may be finding it hard to give up that sense of superiority, and are emboldened by some local governments that can’t seem to let go of their own ongoing, at times bizarre, mask-shaming efforts.
When it comes to those unnecessarily masked up, all we can do is offer the facts. For those opting to follow their own muse, we’ll be taking the high road and following the words of wisdom offered on another topic by Chuck Berry way back in the day: “Live like you wanna live, darlin’ – ain’t nobody gonna knock it.”
So long, that is, as you don’t try to foist your views on those among us who truly are “following the science.”
