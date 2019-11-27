[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When we heard recently that some Fairfax County high-school students were planning a “strike” in protest of climate change (presumably they are against it), we couldn’t help but wonder: Would it be on a Monday or a Friday?
Why? Because no protest is truly effective unless those doing it get a three-day weekend in the bargain. (For the record, the plan indeed is to do it on a Friday ... Dec. 6.)
Perhaps we’re so old, gray and jaded that we just don’t care that we come across as cranky, but facts are facts. Fairfax taxpayers shell out a lot of cash to provide education for students, and we’d like them to have their [behinds] in classes as much as possible.
We’re just guessing that a billion kids in China, India and other countries where they take education way more seriously than we do in the U.S. – and thus are far ahead of us in a global-competitive standpoint – will be in class that day, so our pubescent protesters will have fallen another day behind.
We’re all for protest, for or again whatever you want, local students. But let’s do it on your own time, OK?
