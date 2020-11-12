[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
At risk of getting tossed off its email-distribution list (“ruh-roh!” as Scooby Doo would say), let us note that perhaps local elected officials who make up the “mayors and chairs” of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission have better things to do than putting out press statements of no interest or relevance to anyone, anywhere.
Last week’s e-mail in-basket brought a missive from that body serving as a case in point, bemoaning as it did attacks on the Affordable Care Act.
“The efforts by the [Trump] Administration and others to invalidate the ACA through the Supreme Court are cruel and will unduly hurt these residents plus the more than 3 million Virginians who have pre-existing medical conditions. We urge the court to reject this attempt to dismantle health care for the families that call our region, commonwealth and nation home,” the aggregation of leaders from 11 localities said.
Whether one agrees with the sentiment or not is beside the point; it’s that these politicians, who occupy the second-lowest rung on the political ladder (one small notch ahead of lowly School Board members) and their staffs surely have better things to do than spend even the nominal amount of time needed to pass this proclamation around to one another – kind like a joint in seventh grade, but a lot less fun – in preparation for springing it on an unsuspecting and disinterested world.
Really, they believe somebody cares what the mayor of Dumfries (one of the signatories) thinks about the legal intricacies of the Affordable Care Act? In the words of perhaps our next president: “C’mon, man!”
Even higher up that food chain, say the chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors (also a signatory), the views of local leaders are at best tangential, more likely immaterial, to their positions.
And yet, even at the local-yokel, fix-the-potholes level of governance, officials have an incessant need to believe their words of wisdom must be imparted to the rest of us.
Folks, why not stick to your day jobs? Leave the gaseous pontificating to those who have raised it to an art form: members of Congress and our General Assembly.
