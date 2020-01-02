[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Before they left for winter break, Arlington School Board members had an interesting discussion about report cards.
Two members – Nancy Van Doren and chairman Tannia Talento – contended that the school system’s decision, as part of the last budget cycle, to eliminate paper copies of quarterly grades (except upon request) in favor of reporting them online was leaving too many parents in the dark about their children’s progress.
Van Doren and Talento raised the same issues during the budget proceedings last year, so their concerns are not new. But the online-reporting system has now gone into effect, and the impacts are no longer theoretical.
What struck us about the discussion is that the purported cost savings of going online were so minuscule, in the grand scheme of a $650 million budget, that finances could not have been the sole reason for making the change. As with so many things in Arlington governance, you have to scratch the surface, and then keep digging, to find what’s really going on.
We’re not saying that Van Doren and Talento are necessarily right in their concerns. But we do believe school officials should honestly assess if families are being impacted by the policy change. If so, it should be reversed.
