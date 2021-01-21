[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s hard to play football when the goalposts keep moving.
But, as we first predicted in this space over the summer, that continues to be the case with the leadership of Northern Virginia teacher “unions,” who never fail to find reasons why they don’t want to go back to class – and behave like schoolyard bullies to those who hold other points of view.
(At this point, lordy, why not just bring in the Teamsters to represent teachers? They are positively reasonable compared to what we are dealing with right now.)
Of course, if we had School Boards and superintendents locally who put the needs of students first instead of groveling and kowtowing, we wouldn’t have spent nearly a year already with faux-learning. Who can blame the union leaders, even though at best they represent the views of a fraction of local teachers, for simply exploiting the weaknesses of elected and appointed officials?
So now the teacher-union leaders intone ever so sonoriously that it won’t be enough just to vaccinate educators (who are being allowed to jump the line ahead of the rest of us so they can get their shots). Now they are suggesting that students prove vaccination status before coming back, too? That’s merely a recipe to keep schools shut through 2022, when the unions will find another excuse.
Frankly, we take some satisfaction, here at Sun Gazette Editorial-Page Headquarters, in having been right about the motivations of teacher organizations from the start. But that is small comfort in the bigger scheme of the very real, long-term and (buzzword coming in 3, 2, 1 ...) “systemic” calamities being caused by this self-imposed educational lockdown.
You’d think elected officials who bellow the word “equity” at us at every opportunity would be up in arms about the lack of equity in the current morass, given that rich parents have plenty of options (and have taken them) but other parents are left to fend for themselves.
And yet ... all we hear is crickets. Hypocrisy? Of the highest order.
Perhaps as hypocritical as any teacher who elbows other folks to the back of the line to get a COVID shot, then refuses to go back to class.
This would be a great time for purported leaders – at the local and state level – to get out in front and actually, you know, step up and lead. Hope, as they say, springs eternal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.