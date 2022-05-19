Notwithstanding the protestations of increasingly testy County Board members who say nothing has been cast in stone, it certainly appears that the fix is in for the elimination of once-sacrosanct single-family zoning in the county. Likely by the end of the year.
Barring some truly astounding change of heart by those in power, it’s going to happen no matter how many people in the county raise concerns about unintended consequences of a new, “free-range” approach to housing.
(We called it back in 2019, writing in an editorial that the newly empowered wokesterism wouldn’t be stopping until it took aim at single-family areas of the county. And here we are.)
Any such move will win applause from some segments of the community. But the consequences will be felt by everyone for a long, long time.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
