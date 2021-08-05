[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
News alert: The chairman of the Arlington County Board has sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, complaining that planes departing National Airport are deviating from approved air corridors, leading to noise in local neighborhoods.
Keep in mind, we didn’t say it was brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrreaking news. In fact, it’s kind of moldy-oldie news. Based on our local-history column, the letter was sent in early August 1965, and the Arlington board chair in question was Joseph Wholey. (A great guy, by the way!)
See, there really is nothing new under the sun. Arlington officials will continue having their “frenemies” relationship with Reagan National as long as there is a Reagan National (or as long as there is an Arlington, whichever lasts longer).
Whoever is left in the Northern Virginia press corps[e] likely will be covering this same topic a quarter-century from now, with just the names changing.
