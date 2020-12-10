[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Falls Church News-Press edition of two weeks back had a number of letters to the editor, discussing the fact that several members of the Falls Church School Board aim to override clear community sentiment when it comes to names of schools.
In a scientifically valid study conducted for the school system, large majorities in the community said they wanted to retain the names of George Mason and Thomas Jefferson on local schools, but one School Board member and the student representative to the School Board have vocally objected and demanded the names be taken off.
In one of the letters came this sentence: “What kind of message would it send for the [School] Board to ignore the democratic process and vote in favor of a name change based on the personal opinions of board members?”
That statement is positively adorable, albeit supremely naive, in its trusting belief that today’s elected officials see themselves as representatives of those they serve.
These days, elected officials, particularly those representing the basement level of the political world – school boards – can have no responsiveness to public sentiment and yet somehow manage to get away with it. How? In part because nobody wants to run against them because, if you win, the prize is ... serving on a school board. Yukk!
We’ve been around the track enough to recognize that some local elected officials feel no compunction about substituting their judgment for that of the broader community. They see it as one of the few perks of occupying a low-paying, low-respect, little-chance-for-advancement political sinecure.
This has been written before we learn whether others on the Falls Church School Board caved to two loud voices despite clear sentiment in the other direction. Maybe, maybe not. But alas, such is the world in which we live, where too many in leadership roles find it the easier route to pacify the histrionic than to actually inject some reason into the civic discourse.
As has been found throughout history, placating the loudest is merely a recipe to engender even more far-fetched, radical demands. But elected officials are, almost by definition, weak people who fear the wrath of the extremes, no matter how insignificant in number they are.
