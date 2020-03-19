[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Leaving aside the 9/11 terrorist attack, which was of a completely different magnitude, the Washington region over the past two decades can count a number of scares not completely dissimilar to the COVID-19 virus situation that has overtaken the nation in recent weeks.
There was the anthrax situation. And the appearance of West Nile virus. And the Beltway sniper. Just to name three of the big ones.
None of these could be seen to have any direct comparability to Corona virus. But the public reaction in each case followed a similar pattern.
It seems that about two-thirds of local residents respond to such episodes with a “stay calm, carry on and take reasonable precautions” approach. The remaining third give in to hysteria, clearing out supermarket shelves (memo: you will never produce enough poo during a crisis to merit hoarding 64-roll packs of toilet paper) and overreacting in myriad other ways.
This time out, local governments in Northern Virginia for the most part acted soberly and responsibly – at least until the public pandemonium level racheted up exponentially at the end of last week. That initial calm response stands in contrast to West Nile, where a number of those governments led the “sky-is-falling-we’re-all-doomed” saber-rattling before getting their acts under control.
The sky didn’t fall with West Nile, and it is not going to fall with COVID-19. There will be some deaths, which of course are lamentable – but people every day wake up just fine across the region yet don’t complete the day due to car accidents, heart attacks, violence and a host of prosaic and bizarre circumstances. The only guarantee in life is you’re not going to come out of it alive; the best any of us can do is use some common sense to improve our chances of sticking around longer, day to day.
Whether the virus subsides quickly or lingers, life eventually is going to get back to relative normal – humans aren’t a species to stay cooped up, hiding under the covers and fearing the boogeyman for long.
