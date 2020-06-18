[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When it comes to Northern Virginia, there is no bigger meritocracy than the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology.
Over the years, Fairfax County officials have tinkered with the criteria used for selecting incoming freshmen at the acclaimed regional school, but largely have left intact the primacy of the admissions test. The result is a competition somewhat akin to “Lord of the Flies” – a survival-of-the-fittest endeavor of which the late Ayn Rand surely would approve.
Admissions stats for the incoming freshman class were disclosed last week – coming in the midst of national discord and endless discussion about the issue of race in America – and showed what has come to be the norm: Students of Asian descent predominated (more than 70 percent of the incoming freshman class self-describes as Asian) and those of other racial and ethnic groups – white, black, Latino – had lower rates of acceptance than their proportion in the applicant pool.
We live in an era where the biggest buzzword among educators and school-system leaders on the left (and that’s where most reside) is “equity.” That too often seems to be code for “if one group isn’t doing well, we need to reconfigure the system so no groups do well.”
As noted above, Fairfax officials on more than one occasion in recent years have tried to rejigger and social-engineer the TJ admissions process, but have always abandoned the effort, largely for two reasons: (a) they couldn’t find a way to do it without the public’s catching on, and (b) parents who felt their students would be affirmative-action’ed out of slots won on the merits raised holy hell.
We firmly believe that one of the root causes of the racial problems in the nation is a dysfunctional and unequitable national public-school system, and wish the politicians – who love to talk a good game but in 50 years have never seriously addressed the issue – would tackle it.
That said, leave TJ alone. Keep the admissions test the prime driver, and let the chips fall where they may.
