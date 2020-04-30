[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s a race to the bottom in the online messaging being put out by the Republican Party of Virginia and Democratic Party of Virginia, whose collective efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak might well strike reasonable onlookers as tone-deaf.
Republicans have gone a tad overboard in the “reopen Virginia” serenade, as we still have a way to go in this pandemic and there will have to be some phasing in as things get back to normal. More egregiously, however – or perhaps just more dumb from a political-strategy point of view – state Republicans keep harking back to that “maybe-it’s-him-maybe-it’s-not” blackface photo that caused all the trouble for Gov. Northam last year.
No, we’ve never actually gotten closure on that political contretemps, but now is hardly the time to be dredging it up. The public has bigger things to contend with.
Meanwhile, Virginia Democrats have been blaming President Trump for what they are terming tens of thousands of needless deaths due to a slow federal-government response to the COVID-19 virus.
Again, it’s a tone-deaf response – those with sanity acknowledges that if it had been President Hillary Clinton or President Joe Biden in charge, and if feds had had an similar response (not an implausibility), Democrats would be praising them to the hilt. Funny how that works.
Obviously, such social-media bashing of the other side is designed for internal consumption of the party faithful. But those without rabid political proclivities are looking on, too, and such tone-deaf missives don’t land well among them. Dialing things back a notch might be wise.
It’s free advice to the commonwealth’s two somewhat dysfunctional political machines.
