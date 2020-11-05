[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Many Arlingtonians have thought it, some have whispered it, but on a recent Saturday, Julius Spain Sr. said it out loud.
Spain – head of the Arlington branch of the NAACP who attended the County Board meeting (“virtually” like most Arlington meetings these days) to voice his discomfort over a proposal related to Columbia Pike – noted in his remarks that a good number of people feel that county-government staff has a far-too-cozy relationship with the non-profit groups that supply most of the community’s affordable housing.
Nobody, so far as we can tell, credibly alleges any actual misconduct. But it is not the first time people have contended there is a degree of insularity in the housing ranks in the community, with members of the in-crowd only talking to other members of the in-crowd.
Group-think results, and when it conflicts with the view of the public, the poop hits the fan, as it did with the Columbia Pike situation reported recently in these pages.
At the Oct. 17 board meeting where this all went down, County Manager Mark Schwartz denied that the staff proposal on the table was anything more than a natural outgrowth of existing housing policies as put in place by the County Board. It was not a case of staff freelancing and creating a policy to meet its own goals, he contended.
From a neutral point of view – and when have we been anything other than neutral? – there is some reason to question that assertion.
Staff, who had their knuckles rapped by County Board members back in June when this first came to the dais (and was deferred), did some perfunctory outreach in ensuing months but then came back with what, essentially, was unchanged . . . a plan that drew the same community pushback as before. County Board members, showing they have some sanity left, raised the white flag of surrender.
The whole thing proved to be incredibly bad optics for a county-government leadership that hasn’t gotten its equilibrium back since “the covid” knocked it around in early spring. And when nobody is running the show on the bridge of the ship of state, staff below-decks will, for a variety of reasons good and bad, just take the situation in hand on their own and hope for the best.
