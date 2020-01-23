[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The search for Arlington’s next superintendent of schools is ramping up, and so far, School Board members have hit the right chords when it comes to engaging that limited slice of the public that has an interest in the topic.
There have been community forums, and there is an online-response, too, available for those who want to weigh in on the most important traits required of the next leader of the county’s 28,000-student school district.
All this is fine, but it will be all for show if School Board members fail to do what their predecessors have never done – brought the community into the entire process of vetting candidates, rather than simply asking opinions up front and then telling the public to wait for an announcement.
(This is not the first time since Superintendent Patrick Murphy decided to skedaddle to West Virginia that we have made this point in this space. It is important enough to be reiterated now that the selection process has started.)
The fact is that in some parts of the U.S., school districts are required – not just encouraged, but required – to release the names of finalists for superintendencies. And those who apply for such jobs expect that, if they make it to a final round of vetting, their interest in the position will become public; it does not scare off many applicants.
This is not to say that the public should get a seat at the table when the process gets down to crunch time; that is a role that rests, correctly, with the School Board. But bringing some sunshine into the latter stage of the process is likely to both result in a better final selection, and to provide the opportunity to avoid surprises down the road if the process had been conducted in secrecy.
School Board Chairman Tannia Talento is but one vote of five on the board, but we’d encourage her to use the moral authority of her leadership position to fight for transparency throughout the process. Otherwise, the community forums and online-response tools at the beginning of the search will be seen, rightly in our view, as mere window-dressing.
