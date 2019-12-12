[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A recent headline from the Bezos Bulletin (er, Washington Post): “U.S. Students Continue to Lag Behind Peers in East Asia and Europe in Reading, Math and Science.”
Followed by: “The results of an international exam suggest U.S. schools are not doing enough to prepare young people for the competitive global economy.”
Meanwhile, our local and quite self-satisfied school boards across Northern Virginia are busy patting themselves on the back for all their social-engineering blather – something that likely will worsen as a new crop of School Board members, with even less real-world experience than their predecessors, takes the reins of authority across the region. This is especially true in Fairfax County, where the upcoming change in School Board composition has us hoping for the best but a tad fearful of what will transpire.
We’re sure the retort will be to calm down – local schools are producing results superior to the national average. But that national average is in such sorry shape that being incrementally better is hardly something to crow about.
And it’s not students elsewhere in the U.S. who represent the competition. It’s those from Mumbai to Shanghai. And by objective measures, we are failing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.