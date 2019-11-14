[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In our handy-dandy guide to synonyms (no writer should be without one close at hand), there are two groupings under the word “internecine”:
• Familial, family, domestic, civil, in-house, in-group, intramural.
• Destructive, annihilative, ravaging, devastating, slaughterous, murderous, bloody, gory, sanguinary, sanguineous, bloodthirsty, deadly.
Both groups apply to the likely warfare facing Republicans in Virginia following last week’s wipeout at the polls.
The problem for the GOP is not simply that, for the second time in two state election cycles (2017 and 2019) it got thrashed by voters, but that the current state of the party is so dysfunctional that Virginia Republicans have done the near-impossible: mask the almost equal dysfunctionality of state Democrats.
Virginia Republicans – those who participate in party activities, that is – essentially are split into two groups. There are the pro-Trumpers, largely right-wing on social and sometimes economic causes but seldom offering a lot of intellectual gravitas to their efforts, and the never-Trumpers, a group of mostly Democrat-lites who may be more cerebral in their thinking but haven’t shown the ability to translate that into winning back their party from the grass roots.
At the General Assembly level, Republicans in recent years tacked both ways – first holding the line against any policy, no matter how common-sensical, that might be described as progressive, and then, as their majorities thinned, tiptoeing toward such policies, managing to hack off the right-wing part of their base in the process.
(Republicans statewide also did a godawful job of candidate recruitment this year, missing opportunities to win back some of the seats they had frittered away in 2017.)
In Northern Virginia, where they already were on life support, Republicans essentially have been wiped out for now. In the other parts of the commonwealth, they will be licking their wounds and trying to find a winning formula without engaging in self-immolative intra-party battles.
Politics is cyclical, and if Democrats take their newfound Virginia majority to extreme lengths (don’t bet against it), that party will face a backlash.
But if Republicans can’t get their collective act together, they will permit the almost-as-dysfunctional Democrats a free ride to political dominance in the commonwealth for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.