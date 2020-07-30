[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Given the lunacy being wrought upon the nation these days, there are guaranteed to be at least a few entertaining moments.
C’mon, who doesn’t enjoy watching dopey hipster-poseur anarchist wannabes trying to pull down statues (often, ironically, of abolitionists) only to result in said monuments toppling onto those doing the pulling? Or watch some klutzy protester attempt to set the U.S. flag on fire, only to see his/her pant leg erupt in flames?
Fun is fun. But there is absolutely nothing humorous when it comes to efforts from those – some on the fringe but others, sadly, more mainstream – trying to remove resource officers from local schools. (This presumes classroom instruction resumes in our lifetimes, but that is a subject for another time ...)
Whatever animus these groups, and the politicians who prostrate before them, may have toward the police, are they really willing to put the lives of students, teachers and staff at demonstrable risk? Really?
It is dangerous thinking that will leave those who advocate it with blood on their hands, should an unthinkable (but alas all too frequent) attack occur.
Harsh words, but accurate ones.
Providing a layer of safety from external threats is but one of the roles of police in schools. They also serve as lifelines for some students in a variety of ways. But far-left groups (and others that ought to know better) are so blinded by the concept of the “school-to-prison pipeline” that they are willing to throw caution to the wind.
We hope some horrible mass-casualty incident never occurs here. But if it does, what if there is no school-resource officer available to provide some degree of protection in the critical first moments?
We know what the far left is going to say. It is the fault of Trump. Or Robert E. Lee. Or Columbus. Or maybe that nebulous, if certainly in some cases real, concept of systemic racism.
Wrong, wrong, wrong. Rather, it will be the fault of the delusional, addled thinking of a small but noisy cabal.
We hope Gov. Northam, and local leaders, reject such illogical proposals, rather than stand mute as student safety is supremely compromised across the commonwealth.
