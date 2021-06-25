[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For those paying attention, the June 8 Democratic primary served up the valuable lesson that if elected officials get too out of line, the voters will, ultimately, rectify the situation.
Three Northern Virginia members of the House of Delegates – Mark Levine of Alexandria, Lee Carter of Manassas and Ibraheem Samirah of Loudoun – found themselves ousted by challengers. What did the soon-to-be-ex-officeholders share in common? All three were way too far left: To the left of their party, to the left of the region, frequently to the left of reality. And they were, too often, in-your-face, braggadocious and obnoxious (or all three) about it.
(It did not help Levine and Carter that, while trying to hold their own seats, they also had embarked on quixotic, and completely unsuccessful, bids for statewide office.)
Democratic voters in those districts took notice. Channeling their inner flight attendants (and/or the late John McLaughlin), they responded: “Buh-bye!”
