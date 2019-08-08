[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An old-school football coach, irked by touchdown celebrations that had become the norm some years back, was reported to have instructed his players, “When you get to the end zone, act like you’ve been there before.”
(Good luck finding a definitive source of that quote: It has been attributed to everyone from Joe Paterno and Bear Bryant to Paul Brown and Vince Lombardi.)
That quote is worth remembering as Fairfax County Public Schools starts moving through a boundary-adjustment process. As these things tend to do, it already is bringing out emotions from the public that range from angst to near-derangement.
Everybody needs to take a breath.
While it’s no fun to end up being sent to a school other than the one a student (more likely, a parent) had been expecting, it is no great tragedy in the grand scheme of things. Any hysteria surrounding boundary adjustments, whether in Fairfax or elsewhere, tends to say more about the person doing the complaining than it does about the process.
It would be a rare thing indeed if this new round of boundary adjustments went through without community discord. Some is to be expected. But let’s keep it to a dull roar, OK? Growing communities have always faced this issue, and always will.
Let’s act like we’ve been there before, because we have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.